NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.

According to Newport News police, officers were sent to a home in the 5200 block of Arlington Avenue for a welfare check around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

When they got to the scene, officers found the man and the woman inside the home with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related and they are not looking for suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.