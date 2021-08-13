Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News said a man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night.
The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:07 p.m. in the 10000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police believed were life-threatening injuries.
There were no suspects as of 11 p.m. The investigation was ongoing.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
