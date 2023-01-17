NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Newport News man in 2020 has been sentenced to more than three decades behind bars.

Investigators say Alton Kasine Powers was only 19 when he and another man killed 23-year-old Stephen D. White III in April 2020 in the 600 block of 25th Street.

White was pronounced dead less than 10 minutes after officers arrived at the scene.

Powers was previously found guilty of 1st-degree murder, conspiring to commit murder, and the use of a firearm in a felony in regard to the case.

During his sentencing hearing on January 13, a judge sentenced him to 50 years, with 18 years suspended, for the murder charge. He will serve 32 years. For the charge conspiracy charge, Powers was sentenced to five years of supervised probation following his release. For the firearms charge, Powers was given three years.

Sh’Kise Cappe, another man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting, was sentenced back in August 2022 to 56 years in prison.