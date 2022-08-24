NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A judge sentenced Matthew Coglio to more than two decades behind bars for a deadly, domestic violence incident in Newport News.

During his August 19 hearing, Coglio was sentenced to serve 22 years and 10 months of active jail time.

In April, Coglio was convicted on second degree murder and firearm charges for the death of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old April Lee Logan. Investigators said Logan was shot and killed by Coglio at an apartment on Blackwater Way in August 2020.

10 On Your Side’s ‘Break the Cycle of Domestic Violence’ series featured this case. Logan’s mother said her daughter was trying to leave the toxic relationship. After the sentencing, she told WAVY her family is grateful for the stern sentence.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.