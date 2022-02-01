Man taken to hospital after shooting on River Road in Newport News

Newport News

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting in Newport News.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of River Road just before 5 p.m., police said.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

There was no suspect information as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY TV 10