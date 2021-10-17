Man taken into custody after overnight burglary turns into tactical situation on 35th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is now in custody following a tactical situation that stemmed from a burglary in Newport News overnight.
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 1:35 a.m. Sunday regarding a burglary in the 1000 block of 34th Street.
Reports say the man involved in the incident fled the home armed with a firearm and ran back to a home in the 1000 block of 35th Street.
Several attempts were made to have the man exit the home and the incident eventually evolved into a tactical situation around 3:35 a.m.
At around 7 a.m., police say the alleged suspect, identified as 36-year-old Samuel Tilley, was taken into custody without incident.
Tilley is facing several charges including abduction, brandishing a firearm, and burglary.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
