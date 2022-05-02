NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Newport News Monday afternoon.

According to police, they received the call for gunshots in the area of 36th Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Officers canvassed the area and found a man outside in the 600 block of 36th Street suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with what police believe to be life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including additional injuries.

