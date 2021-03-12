19-year-old has life-threatening injuries following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in a parking lot Friday night.

According to investigators, the 19-year-old was in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 9:30 Saturday night when the shooting occurred.

They say the man was exchanging gunfire with the unknown suspect(s) in a shopping center parking lot when he was struck by a bullet.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries first-responders consider to be life-threatening.

Police are still working to learn why shooting happened. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, they had no details to share about the suspects.

This is a breaking news story.