Man suffers serious injuries in Newport News shooting

Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency communications received a call at 1:26 a.m. for a shooting the 600 block of Dresden Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located at 36-year-old male suffering for what is considered a life-threatening gunshot wound. It was later learned the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Liquid Blue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other details have been released.

