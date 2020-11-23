Man suffers life-threatening injuries following early morning crash in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Newport News early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of 55th Street and Warwick Boulevard around 8:18 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the single occupant in the vehicle, described as a white man in his late 20s sustained what is believed to be life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Currently, the northbound lane between 53rd and 55th Street is blocked as officials investigate the crash.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

No further information have been released.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10