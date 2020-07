NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just before 7:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Sojourner Court in Newport News.

Police said the adult male was medically transported and officers are still assessing the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.