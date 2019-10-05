Man suffered gunshot wounds to upper body following shooting in NN, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Newport News that injured a 22-year-old man Saturday noon.

A couple minutes around noon on Saturday, Newport News police were called to the 600 block of Bell King Road after dispatch received a call about a shooting victim.

When they got there, officers saw a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was immediately taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After further investigation, police determined that the victim was shot in the 300 block of Hogan Drive and was able to walk to the 600 block of Bell King Road where he was found by police.

No suspect information have been released at this point. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay updated with WAVY TV 10 and online as we learn more.