NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center early Thursday morning for a gunshot wound.
Newport News police tell 10 On Your Side that a man was shot Thursday around 12:20 a.m. and walked into Riverside Regional Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police have not determined where the man was shot and do not have any suspect information.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.