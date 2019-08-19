Man shot several times on Bellwood Dr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) –Newport News police are investigating after a man was shot several times on Bellwood Drive early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 500 block of Bellwood Drive for a shooting call around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known, according to a news release from police.

Police said a woman who knows the man was taken into custody.

