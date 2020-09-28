Man found shot overnight on Pear Tree Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police say they responded just after midnight to the 300 block of Pear Tree Court and found the 27-year-old victim inside a home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the location of the shooting and other circumstances remain under investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

