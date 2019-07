NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was found shot on Lucas Creek Road in the northern area of Newport News.

Police say they got the call just before 4 p.m. and found the victim suffering from wounds deemed non life-threatening.

In a release, police said officers were still at the scene as of 4:20 p.m., and more information will be released when it’s available.

