NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Wednesday night.
According to police, they were notified at 11:09 p.m. for a shooting in the 100 block of Impala Drive. Upon arrival, police learned that an adult male was inside a residence when a gunshot went through the wall from outside and struck him.
His injuries are considered non life-threatening. There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, you are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- Thousands sick from COVID-19 in homes for the disabled
- Portsmouth police investigating fatal shooting on Mt. Vernon Ave.
- Tow-behind trailer with portable toilet stolen from worksite in Edenton
- Man shot on Impala Drive in Newport News
- Crowd attacks tow truck driver who rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in California