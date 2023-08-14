NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot early Monday morning in Newport News.
Police say they were called to 37th Street and Chestnut Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. and found the victim with non life-threatening injuries.
No other details, including suspect information, is available in the case at this time.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.