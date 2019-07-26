Man shot multiple times in drive-by near 9th St. and Ivy in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man is expected to live after being struck multiple times in a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Police say they found the man just before 10 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Ivy Avenue. He told them a dark-colored sedan drove up and someone inside started firing.

He was taken to the hospital, and his wounds are not considered life-threatening. No other information is available at this point, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use p3tips.com.