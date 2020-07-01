Man shot multiple times in area of 24th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to recover after being shot multiple times in the area of 24th Street on Wednesday morning, Newport News police say.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of 24th Street, between Orcutt and Roanoke avenues around 10:45 a.m. and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and police said the injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.

No suspect information or other details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.