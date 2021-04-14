Man shot, killed on Bethel Road in Newport News

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

Shooting in first block of Bethel Road April 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed at a home in Newport News during a domestic incident Wednesday night, police said.

Newport News police responded to a residence in the first block of Bethel Road around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man inside the residence with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related.

One person was in custody as of 11:45 p.m.

Police said there was no danger to the community and they aren’t seeking other suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10