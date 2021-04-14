Man shot, killed on Bethel Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed at a home in Newport News during a domestic incident Wednesday night, police said.
Newport News police responded to a residence in the first block of Bethel Road around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a man inside the residence with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the shooting was domestic-related.
One person was in custody as of 11:45 p.m.
Police said there was no danger to the community and they aren’t seeking other suspects.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.