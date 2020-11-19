Man shot, killed on 33rd Street in Newport News Thursday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man died from his injuries after he was shot on 33rd Street in Newport News Thursday night, city police said.

Police responded to the 700 block of 33rd Street at 9:38 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

There was no suspect information as of 10:50 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

