Man shot, killed on 33rd Street in Newport News Thursday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man died from his injuries after he was shot on 33rd Street in Newport News Thursday night, city police said.
Police responded to the 700 block of 33rd Street at 9:38 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
There was no suspect information as of 10:50 p.m., police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Schools trying to keep children learning safely as cases increase
- Hard-line immigration policies hurt Trump in battleground states, advocates say
- 4 indicted on charges of conspiracy to transport 61 undocumented immigrants
- California goes under curfew to stem surging COVID-19 cases
- Senate races put Georgia at the center of American politics