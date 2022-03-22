NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Bellwood Road around 1:48 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

They learned on scene that the male victim was sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot when he was shot.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.