Man shot in Newport News drives himself to gas station

Man is in stable condition at a local hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a man who was shot at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning drove himself to a nearby gas station.

Police issued a news release that said someone shot a 43-year-old man at Deer Park Apartments in the 11400 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The release said the man drove himself to a nearby Wawa on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard where paramedics found him. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.