Man shot in drive-by at Warwick Blvd. and Woodhaven Road

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to recover after being struck in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Newport News.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Warwick Blvd. and Woodhaven Road. The victim told officers someone in a moving vehicle shot him. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There’s no suspect information at this time, and police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visit p3tips.com.

