NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday morning in the Palmer community of Newport News.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that they were called to 1 block of Spur Drive around 11:40 a.m. to assist with a domestic-related incident. While en-route they were made aware of a shooting at the same location.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with non life-threatening wounds.

No charges have been filled.

The investigation is ongoing.