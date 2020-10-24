Man shot and killed on Antrim Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a man was shot and killed Friday night on Antrim Drive.
Police received a report about a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Antrim Drive.
Officers arrived to find a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives and the forensics unit were on scene investigating as of 9:30 p.m.
There was no suspect information at that time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
