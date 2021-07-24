Man shot and killed on 23rd St. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– Newport News Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of 23rd Street around 2:23 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.