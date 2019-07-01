Man severely injured in hit-and-run while working in Newport News

The curve where he was hit has a 15 mph speed limit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Herbert Wilson’s family is praying he pulls through after he was hit by a car in Newport News last Thursday, right in the middle of the afternoon.

“He was hard working, he was a loving person,” said his youngest daughter Amie Wilson. “There’s a lot of anger, how somebody can just leave somebody for dead and not stop,” she said.

The father of four was working on a deck and throwing debris away in a dumpster when Amie says that driver hit him and then took off.

The curve at Colleen Drive and Laramie Court where Wilson was hit has a speed limit of 15 miles per hour.

“They completely crossed the median line and ran him through,” she said.

Amie says he’s been in the hospital ever since, and hasn’t regained consciousness.

“He has a 0 percent of ever returning to the way he was, and a 10 percent chance of ever waking up,” Amie said.

Now they’re hoping to get some answers about the person who hit their father.

“We want this guy caught, we want him prosecuted to the max, what he did was beyond, it’s not human, it’s wrong. It should have never happened,” she said.

They’re also hoping to find the witness who stayed with him.

“I guess she was the one that called 911. We do want to find her to reach out to thank her for being a decent human being and stopping when no one else would,” Amie said.

The family says they’ll be offering a reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

The suspect vehicle is described as beige, tan, or gold in color and is possibly a station wagon with a partial tag of UK8.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man with tan skin, short hair and a mustache.

If you would like to help the family, there’s a GoFundMe.