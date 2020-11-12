Man seriously injured in shooting on Teardrop Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night.

Police responded to the first block of Teardrop Lane around 7:50 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries police said are believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

