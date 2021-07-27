Man seriously injured in shooting on Purlieu Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday evening in Newport News.

Police said first responders were called to the 500 block of Purlieu Drive around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by medics to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release any suspect information.

