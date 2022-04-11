NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Garden Drive in Newport News Monday night.
Newport News police responded to the 1300 block of Garden Drive around 8:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old man who had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Police said there’s no suspect information to release.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.