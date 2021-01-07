Man seriously injured in shooting in Newport News Wednesday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Newport News Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 200 block of Tyler Avenue in Newport News for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from what police believed was a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

There was no suspect information as of midnight.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

