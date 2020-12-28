Man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Newport News

Newport News
Crash at the intersection of 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News Dec. 28, 2020. (WAVY photo/Mike Marrero)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Newport News Monday afternoon.

Newport News police responded to the crash at 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of 78th Street and Roanoke Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed in all directions as police investigated the crash. It reopened by 4:15 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

