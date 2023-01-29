NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is seriously injured following a shooting Sunday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:18 p.m. on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He has been transported to a local hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.