NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Monday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of 16th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what police say is believed to be a life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.