NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident Friday afternoon in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from injuries that police say are believed to be life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say all southbound lanes on Jefferson Avenue and Westbound lanes on City Center Boulevard are closed for the investigation.