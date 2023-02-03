NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident Friday afternoon in Newport News.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Loftis Boulevard.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from injuries that police say are believed to be life-threatening. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say all southbound lanes on Jefferson Avenue and Westbound lanes on City Center Boulevard are closed for the investigation.
