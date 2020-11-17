Man sentenced to 6 years after pleading guilty to 2019 Papa John’s robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Newport News was sentenced to 6 years after pleading guilty to robbing a Papa John’s location in May 2019.

The incident happened on May 5, 2019 when Newport News Police said employees at the restaurant at 712 J Clyde Morris Boulevard reported a man pulled a gun and demanded money from the register and safe.

He got away with cash, but no one was hurt.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Kenneth Webb Jr. on Forrest Drive on Saturday, May 11, after getting a report of a man wearing a brown hoodie, mask, gloves, and sunglasses on J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When officers detained Webb, they found he had a concealed weapon and an active protective order against him.

Police charged Webb with concealing a weapon, robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and wearing masks in certain places.

On Tuesday, more than a year and a half after his arrest, Webb entered a guilty plea.

He was sentenced to 25 years with 19 years suspended. This means he will only serve 6 years.

His charges on concealing a weapon and wearing a mask in certain places were nolle prosqui.

