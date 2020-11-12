Man sentenced to 6 1/2 years for possession of heroin, fentanyl in Chesapeake

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A New York man was sentenced Thursday to six and a half years in prison for possession with intent to distribute a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of fentanyl.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Jabulani Maitland traveled from New York in February 2020 and checked into a hotel in Chesapeake.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations received information that Maitland was in possession of a large amount of drugs. With this information, Maitland was approached by agents and questioned about drugs.

Ultimately, Maitland agreed to allow agents to search his hotel room, and agents located a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of fentanyl which were intended for further distribution in the Tidewater region.

