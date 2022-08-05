NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A young man from Newport News will be a much older man by the time he gets out of prison after Friday morning’s sentencing in a murder case.

Judge Christopher Papile sentenced Sh’Kise Cappe to 56 years of active prison time in the killing of Stephen White. Cappe was convicted at trial for first-degree murder and conspiracy.



The judge called the April 2020 killing on 25th Street a “cold-blooded ambush execution”. Cappe and co-defendant Alton Powers were charged with shooting White with no apparent motive.



Powers will go to trial in October.