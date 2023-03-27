NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2016 homicide that left a man dead on Randolph Road in Newport News.

According to police, on November 25, 2016, around 11 p.m. 42-year-old, Tommy Jason Strayhorn was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Randolph Road.

Strayhorn died several days later at a local hospital.

A month after the homicide police identified three suspects, Marqui Pittman, 27, James Curtis Miles, 33, and Kardara Miles 29.

James was arrested a month after the shooting in Hampton.

James was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm by a felon, robbery, 2 counts of attempted robbery at a residence, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pittman was arrested on March 24, 2017, according to court records.

Pittman was sentenced to life in prison for murder, along with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and robbery on August 23, 2022.

Kardara Miles, 29 was also arrested for this homicide on March 2, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to court records, Kardara’s pre-trial motion will begin on March 30, 2023.