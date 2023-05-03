VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his wife.

In November 2019, police were called to the 800 block of Westminister Lane just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of domestic abuse.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Wyatt Wysong, 34. (Credit: NNPD)

According to court documents, 31-year-old Brandon Wyatt Wysong and 34-year-old Elena Wysong got into an argument on November 4, 2019. Elena and her three children left the home due to Brandon’s behavior.

On the way to a family member’s house, Elena and the children stopped for gas and food. They returned to the home to pick up the oldest child’s pregnant cat.

When they got back to the home, they saw Brandon had destroyed nearly all the items inside the home.

Elena and Brandon got into another argument in the living room, during which Brandon head-butted Elena in the forehead.

The oldest child then saw Brandon with his gun as he pulled Elena into the laundry room, prosecutors say.

The child heard her mother screaming and then multiple gunshots. Brandon fired three shots with one striking Elena in the back of the head.

The child went to aid her mother, but could not get the door open due to Elena’s body being on the floor against the door.

Once the child was able to get into the room, she wrapped towels around her mother’s head to try to stop the bleeding. The child attempted CPR and used her mother’s phone to call 911.

Police responded and attempted CPR until EMS arrived, but EMS later pronounced Elena deceased.

The child said she saw Brandon run out of the back door. He was later found by K-9 units hiding in the woods nearby.

In an interview with detectives, Brandon admitted to shooting Elena and hiding his gun in the park. Brandon took detectives to the park and pointed out the location of the gun.

Brandon was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In February 2023, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Brandon also had prior convictions for two counts of burglary, credit card fraud, four counts of credit card forgery, destruction of property and trespassing.