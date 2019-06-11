Man sentenced to 20 years in the shooting of off-duty jail officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man convicted of malicious wounding in the shooting of an off-duty jail officer has been sentenced.

Ronzel Dixie has been sentenced to 20 years for a malicious wounding charge during a shooting that occurred in 2017.

Police arrested Dixie after they were called to a shooting on Nov. 8, 2017. There, they found a 39-year-old man, an employee at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, shot multiple times and was seriously injured.

The victim has since recovered.

Dixie was not found guilty of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is set to go on trial for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on August 20.