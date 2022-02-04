Man sentenced for repeatedly threatening to blow up Langley Air Force Base

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After repeatedly threatening to blow up Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, a New York man was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison.

Court documents show that 51-year-old D’Carlo Nimis Deluca called the New York Police Department early in the morning on February 22, 2021, threatening to “blow up” Langley Air Force Base. About 11 minutes later Deluca directly called Langley Air Force Base and reported there was a bomb in a building on base.

The Air Force cleared portions of the base before deeming the areas safe.

Later that afternoon, Deluca once again called Langley Air Force Base forcing them to portions of the base for the second time.

Officials say these three threats are part of a series of threats of violence or imminent emergency activity that Deluca has made. At the time of the threats against Langley, he was under federal court supervision from the Southern District of New York for his prior federal conviction for making threats to blow up Trump Tower and the White House.

Deluca has made dozens of threats, including threats to kill former President Trump, President Biden, and the former First Lady, since 2019.

When he was arrested in March 2020, officials say he was in possession of a pressure cooker, which he previously sent pictures of himself ordering to a tip line for law enforcement in the District of Columbia with messages like “SUSPICIOUS narc packages,” “Ka boom loca en la cabezza,” and “Ka boom.”

He was sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison on Thursday.