Man robs TowneBank in Newport News

Towne Bank robbery (photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating a bank robbery that took place Wednesday morning on Warwick Boulevard.

According to police, a man walked into TowneBank in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard and gave a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot west on Cedar Lane.

  • Towne Bank robbery suspect (photo: Newport News Police Department)
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

