Man robs TowneBank in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating a bank robbery that took place Wednesday morning on Warwick Boulevard.
According to police, a man walked into TowneBank in the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard and gave a note to a teller demanding money.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot west on Cedar Lane.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.