Man not guilty by reason of insanity in double homicide at Newport News restaurant

This image shows Newport News police at Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant on Aug. 8, 2019, where two people were shot and killed. (Credit: WAVY TV 10)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who shot and killed two people inside a restaurant in August 2019 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

37-year-old Darrell Keith Chaney Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a building.

Chaney was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Newport News Circuit Court Monday.

Chaney’s arrest came after officers responded to the Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 8, 2019.

Police said two men found shot at the scene were pronounced dead. They were identified a day later as 55-year-old Akhi Ar-Rad Abdul Haqq Murad and 62-year-old Barrington Anthony Brown.

Latest Posts: