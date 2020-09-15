Man not guilty by reason of insanity in double homicide at Newport News restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who shot and killed two people inside a restaurant in August 2019 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
37-year-old Darrell Keith Chaney Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a building.
Chaney was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Newport News Circuit Court Monday.
Chaney’s arrest came after officers responded to the Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean Restaurant in the 5000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Aug. 8, 2019.
Police said two men found shot at the scene were pronounced dead. They were identified a day later as 55-year-old Akhi Ar-Rad Abdul Haqq Murad and 62-year-old Barrington Anthony Brown.
Latest Posts:
- ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
- President Trump visiting Fayetteville Saturday, 4th NC visit in a month
- Volunteer fire chief who lost home to California wildfire continues to fight blaze
- Five-year-old boy killed in freak accident after granite table falls on his head at wedding
- Officials: $3 million in counterfeit N95 masks from China seized in Chicago