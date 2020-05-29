Man leads police on pursuit; hits HRT bus, cars before crashing and fleeing on foot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are searching for a man who led them on a pursuit, hitting multiple vehicles before fleeing on foot Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

Just after 2:40 p.m., police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with a possible wanted fugitive driving a dark blue Dodge Charger in the area of 28th Street and Washington Avenue.

The vehicle did not stop for police and instead, headed south on Washington Avenue.

After a short pursuit, officers had to stop due to heavy traffic conditions. Later, they found the driver and vehicle at a dead-end street near 34th Street.

The driver then tried to “ram” a police car and fled in his vehicle heading northbound and officers resumed pursuit, according to police officials.

The fleeing vehicle struck an HRT Bus at 35th Street and Washington Avenue and continued on striking two additional vehicles at 34th Street and Washington.

The driver then crashed the vehicle at 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue where he and passenger fled on foot.

The officers have not apprehended the driver but released that he has possibly been identified as Javon King.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK- YOU-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

Latest News