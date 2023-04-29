NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Newport News are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death overnight.

Officers responded to a shooting on 17th Street and Terminal Avenue at 2:14 a.m. Saturday and arrived to find a man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Three minutes after this shooting was reported, police were called to another scene in the 500 block of Coral Court. Newport News Police confirmed to WAVY that a man shot at that location is expected to survive.

The two shooting scenes are several miles apart. Police said they do not believe the two shootings are connected.

If you have information regarding either incident, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.