Police identify body in Saturday morning Newport News homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that took the life of one man.

Police have now identified that man as 28-year-old Brion Chino Crawley of Newport News.

Newport News Police responded to the scene at 1:39 a.m. in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

First-responders say they arrived at the 500 block of Adams Drive where they found Crawley with gunshot wounds.

Crawley was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott poke with Crawley ‘s grandmother on Sunday.

“My baby did not deserve this,’ said his grandmother, Katherine Crawley.

Brion, who also went by “Chino,” lived with his grandmother.

“That’s my baby. I raised that baby from the time he was eight or nine months old. Until the day that someone decided they prefer to take his life and take him from me,” Katherine said.

He was shot and killed right outside their home.

On Sunday, you could still see the bullet holes and left over police tape.

“We had a lot of good times just sitting and watching TV, he and I laughing,’ Katherine reflected.

That’s usually what Katherine and her grandson’s Sunday would consist of, but instead one-by-one family and friends came by to give their condolences.

Katherine is no stranger to tragedy. She just hopes this time she’ll feel some sort of justice. “I just pray that they get em this time. I’m praying that God will not allow this one to be a cold case baby,” she said.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

