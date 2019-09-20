Man just released from jail charged with robbing bank in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Newport News the same day he had been released from prison for a previous crime.

Newport News police stated on Twitter Friday that 33-year-old Vincent Bradlee Whitman was charged with robbery and abduction. The charges stem from a robbery at a TowneBank branch on Thursday.

Whitman pleaded guilty in May to charges of entering a property with intent to damage and unlawful wounding related to a hotel room break-in that happened in Newport News last year.

He was sentenced in July to five years in jail with three years and eight months suspended, leaving one year and four months to serve.

A spokesperson with the Newport News Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 10 On Your Side Friday that Whitman was released from the Newport News City Jail on Thursday — the same day as the TowneBank robbery.